Kleberg County Pregnancy Resource Center temporarily closing

KLEBERG COUNTY, Texas — Friday, June 10 the Kleberg County Pregnancy Resource Center announced on social media their mobile unit will be closed.
Executive director, Patti Troell made this decision due to the increase of COVID-19 cases in the Kleberg area. Troell posted to social media saying,
“I am so sorry to announce that our Mobile will be closed until probably August - or earlier if the COVID cases in our area begin to decrease. Our client's health and safety are our first concern so based on that criteria, we must be diligent with their care. Please call 361-945-4282 for more information.”
