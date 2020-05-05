CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A federal grant for nearly 870,000 dollars is headed to Kleberg County from the department of homeland security called operation Stonegarden.



The grant is similar to one awarded last year to the county to enhance local efforts to secure the border by paying for equipment and overtime. This year's grant is about 70 thousand dollars more.

Sheriff Richard Kirkpatrick says the money is divided between the sheriff's office, Kingsville police, and a local task force. He says it does make a difference there.