Kleberg County unveils new wellness clinic in an effort to combat COVID-19, other diseases

KINGSVILLE, Texas — With COVID-19 still a constant threat to local areas, leaders of Kleberg County are taking an extra step to ensure the safety of it's residents.

Kleberg County Judge Rudy Madrid was eager to discuss the latest tool in fighting COVID-19 and other diseases.

The Kleberg County's Coastal Bend Foundation Wellness Clinic which is opening in Kingsville on East Lee Street. He said the facility Is going to be staffed by physicians, nurses and counselors along with caseworkers.

"This is a facility that is going to target the underserved community," Madrid said. "The underinsured community. Folks that need counseling, they need healthcare, that need medications."

Bill Hoelscher, CEO of the Coastal Bend Wellness Foundation said the clinic will definitely help in the battle with COVID-19.

"We work closely with other entities and are able to provide direct treatments for COVID-19," Hoelscher said. "We also do testing and vaccinations for anyone who requires it."

The clinic will be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. According to clinic nurse, Sandra Seymour she feels the work that will be done at the clinic can keep people from getting comorbidities that can land them in the hospital with COVID-19.

"I don't think we would be in this position that we are in right now with COVID-19," Seymour said, "and as many deaths as we have seen, if a lot of these conditions had been caught early in a preventative state where we could've managed them better."

Madrid told 3News that the county bought the property from the Kingsville school district for one dollar. It was then able to get the donations needed to renovate it. He feels it was a great move to ensure that senior citizens and those who don't have great access to healthcare now have a place to turn to in the future.

