KINGSVILLE, Texas — The Kleberg County Attorney’s Specialized Crimes and Narcotics Task Force conducted a routine traffic stop this week resulting in a major cocaine seizure.

KIII Staff

The traffic stop was conducted on US Highway 77 near County Road 2120 just south of Kingsville’s city limits. While issuing the driver, a 25 year old female, a written warning, the Task Force Agent noticed she seemed overly nervous along with the passenger, a 38 year old female.

After a Narcotic K-9 alerted agents to the presence of narcotic odor, agents located 28.6lbs of cocaine hidden in a factory floor compartment along with user amounts of methamphetamine, sedatives, and suspected LSD.

The suspects that are Rio Grande Valley residents were arrested and charged federally on Cocaine Smuggling Charges. Homeland Security Investigations- Corpus Christi adopted the case federally and will be seeking federal prosecution. The Kleberg County Attorney’s Specialized Crimes and Narcotics Task Force is part of the Homeland Security Investigations- Houston Money Laundering Initiative.

