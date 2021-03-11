Adam Williams has agreed to plead guilty and spend the rest of his life in prison. Prosecutors will no longer seek the death penalty.

KINGSVILLE, Texas — One of the two people accused of murdering a New Hampshire couple and burying their bodies in a shallow grave on Padre Island has reached a plea deal with prosecutors.

Adam Williams will plead guilty and spend the rest of his life in prison with no option for parole. In return, prosecutors will agree not to seek the death penalty.

"And that's a good deal?" reporter Michael Gibson asked Williams' attorney, Paul Jimenez.

"It's better than death by lethal injection," Jimenez said.

Williams and his girlfriend Amanda Noverr are accused of murdering James and Michelle Butler. The Butlers' bodies were found in October 2019. Williams and Noverr were later arrested in Mexico while in possession of the Butlers' pickup truck and trailer.

Wednesday's plea deal only involved Williams. Noverr must reach her own deal or she will be tried for murder.

"That's a separate case and somebody else is representing her," Jimenez said.