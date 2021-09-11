Slain Kingsville officer laid to rest

Officer Sherman Benys Jr. died on Nov. 4 three days after he was shot while responding to a domestic violence call.

Family, friends, fellow police officers and the larger Kingsville community said goodbye Tuesday to Officer Sherman Benys, who was killed last week in the line of duty.

Benys died Thursday at the age of 58 three days after he was shot while responding to a domestic disturbance in Kingsville. He was a 19-year veteran of the police force.

"Many people may not know, but Sherman took that domestic violence call on his way into work. That was 'typical' Sherman, always early, and the answer was always yes," his family wrote in his obituary.

Benys was the only officer injured in the shooting, officials said. Fellow officers rushed to his aid while others pursued the suspected shooter.



Tuesday's funeral was held at St. Gertrude the Great Catholic Church in Kingsville. Benys was laid to rest at Chamberlain Cemetery.

He leaves behind his wife of 29 years, Vicki, and their three children, Breanne Polhemus, Bailey Benys and Benjamin Benys.

The Benys family has requested that Kingsville establish a "100 Club" in the city and that donations go to that fund. The 100 Club is an organization that helps provide financial support and counseling to the families of fallen officers and other first responders.

The suspect in the shooting -- Alfredo DeLeon -- has been charged with capital murder of a peace officer or fireman and one count of attempted murder. Police say the attempted murder charge is for shooting at a relative at the scene.