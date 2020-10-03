CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you’re from South Texas or anywhere near a beach, you’re probably familiar with rip currents. In the last 24 hours, there has been a high risk for rip currents from Baffin Bay to Port O’Conner. These currents have the tendency to bring swimmers out to deeper waters especially near piers and jetties. If you know someone that’ll be in the water, let them know to take these precautions before getting in the water.

Tip 1

Keep on eye out for the huge electronic TXDOT signs on the roads leading to the beach. The signs are used to warn people of the rip current danger during the day.

There are two of the TxDOT signs, and one will be placed on the JFK Causeway for drivers to see, and the other near the ferry entrance.

The county is also buying one of the signs to actually place on the beach so that everyone knows to look for the red flag indicating the dangers of the ocean.

Tip 2

Keep an eye out for the color-coded flags on the beach. These are beach warning flags used indicate the condition of the water. A white flag with a red cross will indicate a lifeguard stand, but the green, yellow or red flags will tell you the surf conditions.

Remember, red flags indicate a high risk for rip currents, which can pull you deeper into the water and make it difficult to return to shore (if you are ever caught in this situation, remember to keep calm, wave for help, and swim parallel to shore until you are free of the current).

To check the surf conditions before heading out to the beach, click here.

Tip 3

Experts say that if you are ever caught in a rip current, you should swim parallel to shore until you are able to break free from the current. If possible, you should also wave and shout to get the attention of lifeguards.

