KINGSVILLE, Texas — Police in Kingsville have asked for the public's help after two suspects robbed an area convenience store on Friday night.

Officers said they we re called to the Sunny Mini Mart Two on the 400 block of Santa Gertrudis.

Police said around 10:30 p.m. two suspects dressed in black walked into the business.

While one of them pointed a gun at the clerk, the other grabbed several items from behind the counter.

They also took cash from the register before leaving the store and taking off on foot south to the alley.

KPD asks anyone with any information to call 361-592-INFO.

people can remain anonymous but if their tip lead to the arrest or indictment of a suspect, they are eligible for a reward.

