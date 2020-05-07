6 victims recovered from fatal Lake Coeur d'Alene plane crash, 2 still missing

A float plane operated by a company offering tours of Lake Coeur d'Alene was one of two involved in the deadly crash.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Six bodies have been recovered after two planes collided and crashed into Lake Coeur d'Alene on Sunday.

Divers recovered three more victims on Monday, according to Lt. Ryan Higgins with the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office. Their identity will not be released until the coroner's office positively identifies them.

Dive teams plan to go out again on Tuesday to search for the bodies of two more crash victims, but a storm forecast to hit the area in the morning may delay their deployment, Higgins said. Sun-up Bay Boat Launch has been closed to help facilitate recovery operations and authorities are asking people to avoid the crash scene.

Authorities say there are a total of eight crash victims and they do not anticipate that there will be any survivors, Higgins said.

“We’re gonna take our time, we’re going to try to bring closure to the families as quickly as possible," Higgins said. "But we also want to ensure the safety of our divers and our personnel, so we’re not going to rush anything."

The National Transportation Safety Board also plans to send investigators to Coeur d'Alene.

Emergency calls indicate that the planes crashed into each other between Powderhorn and Black Rock Bay at about 2:20 p.m. on Sunday. Citizens secured two victims on the lake surface on Sunday before U.S. Coast Guard crews arrive to take their bodies to the Summit Bay Boat Launch.

Float plane from local tour company involved in crash

A float plane operated Brooks Seaplane, a company stationed at the Independence Point dock that offers scenic flight tours of Lake Coeur d'Alene, was one of the two planes involved.

Passengers on the float plane included three children, two adults and one pilot, according to Higgins.

Authorities identified the pilot as 58-year-old Neil Lunt from Liberty Lake. The passenger are 48-year-old Sean K. Frederickson from Liberty Lake, and a 16-year-old female, an 11-year-old male and a 16-year-old male who are his children and stepchildren.

Another man on the plane has yet to be identified.

A spokesperson for Oswego Lake Country Club confirmed on Monday that Frederickson, a golf professional, and the children were killed in the crash.

April Upchurch, Frederickson's wife and mother of the three children, told KREM that her family was "taken too soon in an unimaginable way." She asked people to keep her family in their prayers and not to waste a single minute with their loved ones.

A memorial is in place at the float plane's stall with flowers left for the victims and a book for people to share their favorite memories of Brooks Seaplane or those who lost their lives.

The second plane was a Cessna from Lewiston but flew out of Felts Field in Spokane. It was carrying two people who have not yet been identified.

Both planes have been located in 127 feet of water by the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office Sonar Team. Higgins said crews have not determined when they will be able to recover the planes.

Witnesses describe planes colliding, crashing into lake

Witnesses said the two planes hit each other above the lake and then fell into the water.

“It was a cracking nose – a loud crack," said Grant Marchant, who witnessed the crash.

Marchant said he then saw what appeared to be one of the planes falling out of the sky.

Angie Bishop described what she saw as a "big eruption of flames."

"...You could just see debris falling with it and you can tell it was obviously an airplane in the sky. But it fell to the ground and a huge loud noise followed it," she said. "t was pretty terrifying. We were all standing at the beach watching it and completely shocked at what we saw."