CONROE, Texas — A man drowned in Lake Conroe while swimming Saturday afternoon near East Beach.

The 42-year-old man was out with his friends on a boat when he jumped in the water, reportedly to try and swim from the boat to the shore a short distance away.

Montgomery County Lake Patrol said the man began having trouble and then went under water.

A friend jumped in to try and save him but couldn’t find him.

The man’s body was found around 5:30, more than an hour after he jumped into the water.

His identity hasn’t been released, pending notification of his family.

“It’s a tragedy that we had today on the lake, Memorial Day weekend,” said Montgomery County Precinct 1 Constable Philip Cash. "We want everyone to be safe, be sensible."

Investigators don't suspect foul play but haven't ruled out that alcohol may have been a factor. Lake Patrol said the water on the lake is choppy from all the boats out for the holiday weekend.

New sonar equipment was used to help locate the man’s body, Cash said.

The side-scan sonar, purchased by the Montgomery County Commissioners Court last year, allows investigators to get a better detailed look under the water. The result, Cash said, is it’s allowed investigators to significantly cut down on the recovery time of a missing person—often from days to hours.

“Say a prayer for the family of the victim and keep them in your thoughts,” Cash said.

