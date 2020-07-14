x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (1) »

Corpus Christi's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Corpus Christi, Texas | kiiitv.com

news

Lake Corpus Christi State Park closed after individual tests positive for COVID-19

The park will reopen for overnight and day use reservations on July 24.
Credit: 3News

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Lake Corpus Christi state park is closed after an individual at the state park tested positive for COVID-19. 

The park will reopen for overnight and day use reservations on July 24. Guests who have overnight and day-use reservations through July 23 will be notified regarding refunds and transferring their reservations.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: