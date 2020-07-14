Lake Corpus Christi State Park closed after individual tests positive for COVID-19

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Lake Corpus Christi state park is closed after an individual at the state park tested positive for COVID-19.
The park will reopen for overnight and day use reservations on July 24. Guests who have overnight and day-use reservations through July 23 will be notified regarding refunds and transferring their reservations.
