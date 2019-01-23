CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Blue Angels pilot was forced to make an emergency landing in California on Tuesday after there was a problem with landing gear.

According to the Navy, there was a problem with the F/A-18 Hornet's main landing gear when the pilot attempted to land at naval air facility in El Centro, California following a training flight.

The pilot was able to land the aircraft safely even with the malfunctioning landing gear, and no injuries were reported.

Currently, the Navy is investigating the mishap with the Hornet.

The Blues Angels are part of the Naval Air Station-Corpus Christi.