CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On Sunday morning, hundreds of bags of toys were handed over via human "bucket line" at the Padre Island Yacht Club as part of the La Posada Foundation's Loading of the Toys event.

Dozens of volunteers and even the parade grand marshal, Greg Rolie, showed up to help a group of marines load up the toys collected from this years IBC bank La Posada Lighted Boat Parade.

The La Posada Foundation then presented a check for $30,000 to the Marine's Toys for Tots campaign. It was the largest amount ever.

The group also presented TV 3's Joe Gazin and General Manager, Bruce Cummings with a special award for providing live coverage of the boat parade.

