Large fire burns 1000 acres in Hebbronville near Hwy. 285, Texas A&M Forest Service says

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A large fire has broken out in Hebbronville near State Hwy. 285 and has burned around 1000 acres, said information from the Texas A&M Forest Service website.

Crews are still working on containing the fire.

3NEWS Chief Meteorologist Alan Holt said that the smoke from the fire is so extensive that it is being picked up on the weather radar.

Jim Hogg County is one of multiple counties that are currently under a burn ban, hot temperatures and dry vegetation playing large roles in that decision.