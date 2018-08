An explosion at an oil field site in Atascosa County caused a number of fires to which crews are responding Tuesday afternoon.

The fire is still raging and explosions are still occurring as of 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Traffic is being diverted around the 11,000 block of FM 99 in southeastern Atascosa County. Sheriff's deputies and County Fire Marshal are on the scene.

The Atascosa County Sheriff's Office says everyone was evacuated and there are no reported injuries.

