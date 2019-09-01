CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It was a bittersweet moment Tuesday morning at city hall as a council member said their goodbyes.

Debbie Lindsey Opel was appointed to fill the at large seat in 2018 after Joe McComb left behind when he became mayor.

"We're here Today to recognize council member Debbie Lindsey Opel who is completing her term as a council member at large," McComb said.

During Opel's farewell remarks she shared how she got the confidence to apply for the job from Amazon Alexa.

"I do have to share one thing though. Alexa is a scary thing. She and I talk on the phone, and she showed up one day with this, a city council game," Opel said.

In 2018 Opel decided not to run for election but is glad she took on the job.

"We've had some great successes with this council over the last few years, and I'm really proud to be a part of that. we had some problems with how we were handling our utility bills, but we've fixed that and we were able to accomplish that," Opel said.

