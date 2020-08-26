x
Coastal Bend spared from immediate impact of Hurricane Laura, but smaller side effects still expected

Hurricane Laura will miss the Coastal Bend, tracking toward the TX/LA State line, but will still produce some minor side effects, locally. Mainly on area beaches.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Laura, now a major hurricane, will move toward the Texas/Louisiana state line today, making landfall tonight/early Thursday morning as a major hurricane.  The storm's center will pass by the Coastal Bend 200-300 miles off our coast line.  That's far enough to spare the area from any immediate threats, but will send some minor side effects ours way; primarily, on area beaches.  Small craft advisories also posted until Thursday afternoon in near shore gulf waters.

Storm surge will reach as high as 10-15 ft, maybe more, east of where the center of Laura moves in.  Surge will be much lower in the Coastal Bend with a forecast of 1-3 ft. of inundation.  The rough surf will create higher than normal tides and some coastal flooding, prompting a coastal flood advisory until 7pm, Thursday.  Sometimes, north beach can flood in situations like this, as well.

The rough surf will be accompany by larger wave swells - as high as 9-11 ft.  These will come in at a longer period than normal, which will lead to a very high risk for rip currents - especially near jetties and piers.  I know surfers love getting out in scenarios like this, but this needs to be taken with extreme caution and is not encouraged or advisable.  

- Holt, out