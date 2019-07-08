CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Back to School Health Fair put on by L.E.A.D. First provides backpacks full of essential school supplies for children as well as health checks for those who need them.

Health screens for diabetes, high blood pressure, vision, and hearing will be available at the fair, as well as immunizations. The immunizations are free with proof of Medicaid and $10 per vaccine if no insurance is provided.

The Health Fair will be on Saturday, August 17th from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Moody High School.

