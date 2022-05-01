City-County leaders anticipate decrease in testing numbers as supplies become limited

Public Health District Director Annette Rodriguez said the County has around 11,000 of the kits stockpiled.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Health officials are hoping that we can get all the testing supplies needed to handle the huge demand.

There's been a huge explosion in the number of people looking to take a COVID-19 test. Public Health District Director Annette Rodriguez told 3News that she's worried the district is going to run low on testing supplies because of the surge.

"You need a certain amount of testing kits to be able to run all of these tests like we've been running, you know almost 24/7," Rodriguez said.

She added that the County may run out of testing kits by next Friday.

"We've already put an order in for the next 2500 test kits," Rodriguez said. "The problem is 2,500 we're going through that in two and a half days and that cost us nearly $80,000. So we have to make sure the funding is there as well."

Rodriguez said right now the County has around 11,000 of the kits stockpiled. She says if there is any delay in the supply chain it could affect testing and our daily positive COVID-19 counts.

"I think we may get to a point in a couple of weeks," Rodriguez said. "You know maybe two and a half days, or three weeks where testing supplies will be so limited that you'll see those numbers decreasing."

Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales says she believes that the state will continue to fulfill the request for test kits and other needed supplies.

"I know the state of Texas has been fantastic when it comes to fighting to get us the resources that we need," Canales said.

She also said there are several funding sources available to the County to pay for COVID-19 expenses.

"The County has applied for what's called advanced funding and we have received advanced funding for all things vaccination," Canales said. "We also have an application in for what's called scope modification which means we can use that same part of money as funding for almost $5 million to pay for testing."

The judge added that FEMA has a 100% reimbursement policy for COVID-19 related expenses and she feels that the County will get reimbursed in the future.

