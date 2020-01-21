CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For nearly two years, a special citizen's task force has been working to identify possible solutions for a whole range of infrastructure problems on North beach, most notably the lack of adequate drainage.

But, city council has cleared the way for a new canal-based development on North Beach aimed at addressing that drainage problem.

Some said the work of the task force is done.

Mayor Joe McComb sent out a letter, thanking the members but not everyone agrees the work is done.

In April of 2018 a task force was created to address infrastructure problems on north beach, mainly, an on-going drainage and other problems that were having a negative impact on development like streets and sidewalks.

The work of the task force ended in December when council approved their recommendation to allow a navigable waterway to be built which would aid in fixing the drainage problem.

That waterway is part of a planned development that would see a major multi-million dollar project built alongside the canal.

Mayor Joe McComb wrote, 'the letter was to provide members with a final update and closure' for their work.

"And so their job was complete," McComb said. "I was sending them a thank you letter saying that was closure and that we appreciate your efforts. And never in my wildest dreams did I think a thank you letter would create a kerfluffle."

McComb said the council will continue to work on North Beach infrastructure until funding and permits for the canals are obtained.

He said the council expected the task force to take six months but ended up finishing almost a year and a half later.

But task force chair and former council member Carolyn Vaughn did not agree.

"Normer N. Bch task force chair North Beach needs to be represented," Vaughn said. "They need someone that's constantly looking at North Beach. I unfortunately don't trust the government to do it themselves."

Vaughn said the task force produced 54 recommendations for infrastructure problems and there's also much more to be done on north beach.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: