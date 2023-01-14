LEGO League Championship teaches students valuable skills

The students had two and half minutes to complete 15 missions.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Students from over 15 campuses got to come together for the FIRST Lego League-Challenge Robotics Competition.

All the fun and learning happened at the Corpus Christi School of Science and Technology.

Those missions included programming, student dedication and their representation of their school. While students did score points, they also got to learn to solve real world problems using LEGO-robotics.

"The students are really excited. Yes they do score points, but the big thing is can they present, also represent their school, also talk about their core values as a team," said Dominique Janeway with School of Science and Technology.