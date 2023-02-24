Lenten season serves up fish fry business for local churches, restaurants

Money raised from the annual OLPH fish fry Fridays will benefit the church's academy.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Fish was a popular dish on the plates of many in the Coastal Bend Friday as Lenten season kicked into full effect.

Many churches within the Diocese of Corpus Christi typically hold fish fries on Fridays leading up to Easter-- something that proves to be a big money maker, not only for fundraising efforts, but for local restaurants as well.

Residents were lined up off Williams Drive to grab a plate or two at Our Lady of Perpetual Help -- and left with a big smile.

Kenneth Morgan was at the fish fry and said that the plates never disappoint.

"They do a great job, great quantity, quality and great cause for the church," Morgan said.

The annual fish fry is a tradition, not only in observance of the Lenten season, but one that also helps raise money for the academy.

Church volunteer Nieves Cerda III said that raising money to benefit students at the academy is its own reward.

"Truly a blessing, there's a lot of volunteers so it makes it easy," he said.

While lines were busy outside the academy, the kitchen was where the true action took place. Iliana Ortiz was hard at work making coleslaw for the event.

"It helps out our church, it helps out our school, helps the community to have a good dinner and meals," Ortiz said.

The event showcases how many individuals were able to come together and raise thousands of dollars.

In one day alone, they expected to sell at least a thousand plates at $12 each.

Meanwhile, restaurants across the city are also cashing in on fish Fridays.

Julio Mendez at Muelle 37 on Ayers Street calls the up tick in business a blessing.

Afterall, fish is the catch of the day at the local spot.

"The reason is because we are in the time of lent," Mendez said. "At this time Catholics are not allowed to eat meat, and for that reason many people come here with us to eat fish."

The restaurant was packed for that dinner rush.

Mendez said the season keeps employees on their toes and despite how busy it gets they too are thankful to do their part during a time of renewal and reflection.