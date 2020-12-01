CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One week into the New Year hundreds of people flocked to the American Bank center to get ahead of their 2020 fitness goals.

Saturday marked the 8th Annual Let's Get Fit Fest.

Various vendors were on hand to teach the public about health and fitness and how they can make 2020 a great year.

The purpose of the event was to show folks in Corpus Christi that they aren't alone in their weight loss journey and there are plenty of resources available.

"The person who comes out to this expo is going to be delighted to see everyone out here from the community and I guess it's going to open up their eyes and think 'wow there really is a lot of options to get healthy, to get fit, right here in Corpus Christi," Gino Flores, operations manager and program manager for Hot Z 95, said.

Aside from your typical gym work out, people were also able to learn about different exercise options like yoga, Crossfit and power lifting.

Folks from HEB were even on hand to teach people how to cook healthier meals.

