CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A very special display is being put on by a Corpus Christi family and it's gotten some attention.

The Fitzpatricks moved to Corpus Christi from Paraguay in 2005 and each holiday season assemble their life-size nativity scene.

They said it typically takes about two weeks to finish, but this year's display took an entire month to complete.

The Fitzpatricks said this public display has become a rich family tradition that will be passed down for generations to come.

"It is a tradition," Cristina Fitzpatrick said." It's been handed down the line for at least 100 years from my mom's side in her country and our country and we wanted to bring it here to the United States."

The Fitzpatricks said they will keep their hard work up until 'Dia de los Reyes,' also known as 'Three Kings Day,' on January 6th.

Their nativity scene is located at 2216 County Road 51 in Corpus Christi.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: