CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Saturday marked the 5th annual Little Daubers toy give away.

Local children from the Coastal Bend were allowed to choose from over 1,000 toys during Little Dauber's toy give away.

Little Daubers main focus is creating a joyful and prosperous community by giving the tangible sign of hope to children throughout the year.

The event began at 10 a.m., and was held at the Las Vegas Bingo Hall located at 6046 Ayers St.

The toys are purchased by volunteers from local retailers, and in turn helps the local economy.

Little Daubers is a local charity organization known for running Christmas Toy Giveaways and Back to School Drives to benefit Texas children.

