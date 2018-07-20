LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - It’s the eye of the Little Rock Police Department.

Just like that, the LRPD is 'risin' up to the challenge of their rival” – which is every other police department.

LRPD decided it was their time to get in the “thrill of the fight” in the well-known #lipsyncchallenge.

The video begins as Officer Antonio Metcalf, stands at his locker and listens to an announcement. It calls for any unit in the city that can “10-40” for the 'ip sync challenge, is advised. According to policeone.com, 10-40 is the police code for “Fight in Progress.”

Following the announcement, you can hear the opening beat to the 1982 classic “Eye of the Tiger.”

Officer Metcalf appears to start getting ready for the call. He strolls through the police department and begins to lip sync the first verse.

“Risin' up, back on the street Did my time, took my chances Went the distance, now I'm back on my feet Just a man and his will to survive”

The chorus breaks out as he begins to step outside of the department. He pulls his shades down on his face to symbolize that he’s the “last known survivor” and is about to “stalk his prey in the night” – which of course is the crime of Little Rock. Now he begins to watch all around them with the "eye of the tiger.”

The 20-year police veteran gets in his squad car and starts to patrol through the streets.

He is then joined by his fellow officers who cut in on the fun.

Playing the popular air-guitar, the video ends with Officer Metcalf dancing away to the song while his helicopter takes off -- without him.

The song concludes, and LRPD pays tribute to Sgt. Cedric Roy. The officer passed away from angiosarcoma cancer last fall.

