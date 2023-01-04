Live Oak County officials searching for man who fled law enforcement while still in handcuffs

A post from the sheriff's office said the suspect was last seen near West Ave. and Manchaca St. in George West.

GEORGE WEST, Texas — The Live Oak County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man they say ran away from them in handcuffs.

The office posted to Facebook that the man is a "person-of-interest" that "fled from law enforcement." He was last seen near West Ave. and Manchaca St. in George West, the post said.

The man was last seen wearing a blue tank top, light blue wash jeans, and possibly one Nike high-top shoe. He was last seen wearing handcuffs.

No other information was given.

If anyone sees someone matching this description, you're asked to call the sheriff's office at 361-449-2271.

