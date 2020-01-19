ROBSTOWN, Texas — Most people enjoy having a pet. But did you know that having one can actually help you live a healthier and happier life?

On Saturday, the Coastal Bend Emergency Nurses Association teamed up with Nueces County Animal services for their 'Live Longer, Love a Pet' event.

Organizers said the goal of the event was to teach the public about their health and how adopting a furry friend can be beneficial to both yourself and your pet.

"There's a lot of great things that pets can do for your health," said Natalie Dodd, the president of C.B.E.N.A. "Mental health, physical health, all of the above."

Aside from adopting a pet, the public was also able to get free health screenings and even learn CPR.

If you missed Saturday's event, the animal shelter said you can stop by during their regular business hours to adopt your furry friend.

They are open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and located in Robstown at 4549 Farm to Market 892.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: