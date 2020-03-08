'Loca for Local' market goes digital

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Many Coastal Bend events have taken a hit this year but a beloved pop-up market is finding ways to continue uplifting local creatives and vendors during the pandemic.
‘Loca for Local’, an event that takes place throughout the year supporting women's business, is moving their storefront online.
Founder of the event Elena Flores says COVID-19 is a struggle for many small business owners.
"We just had to change the course of the game and it's important at this time to support your local creatives, local makers and vendors. we still want to put our products out there,” said Flores.
‘Loca for Local’ kicks off at 10 this Thursday. The online market will feature 16 local vendors and the event will be open for 36 hours. Organizers say there will be giveaways and a complimentary tote bag for the first 50 orders that are 35-dollars or more.