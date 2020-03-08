'Loca for Local' market goes digital

The beloved pop-up market is finding ways to continue uplifting local creatives and vendors during the pandemic.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Many Coastal Bend events have taken a hit this year but a beloved pop-up market is finding ways to continue uplifting local creatives and vendors during the pandemic.

‘Loca for Local’, an event that takes place throughout the year supporting women's business, is moving their storefront online.

Founder of the event Elena Flores says COVID-19 is a struggle for many small business owners.

"We just had to change the course of the game and it's important at this time to support your local creatives, local makers and vendors. we still want to put our products out there,” said Flores.