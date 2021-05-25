Local activists join the nation remembering George Floyd

On the one-year-anniversary of Floyd's death, local activists remember him and other Black men and women who died at the hands of police.

South Texas activists joined the call for change and police departments to re-evaluate protocols.

"I watched the video, really, truthfully, only twice. It does stir up some emotion inside," said Jeremy Coleman, the president of the NAACP-Corpus Christi chapter.

"The first thing comes to mind, like he said is the video, but I would say in the video when he called for his mother," said Tina Butler, the president of Texas Association of Black Personnel in Higher Education.

Activists in the Coastal Bend like Butler and Coleman reflect on the video that surfaced a year ago, that captured the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

"People are protesting, with one message in line, and that's 'Black Lives Matter,' said Butler.

On the day of Floyd's one-year-death-anniversary, Butler and others planned to take a moment to not only remember his life but all others who died at the hands of police. She hopes the local community sees the images of Floyd on the anniversary and remembers all the reform that still needs to be considered.

"Individuals from all ethnic backgrounds, community leaders, not just locally but globally, just come together for the cause of life, for the purpose of life. Specifically, for black men that were being killed," said Coleman.

Despite seeing people come together over the last year in solidarity, Coleman said the conversation must continue along with meaningful action.

"It's so important for people to understand this isn't a one time event, its forever life changing," said Coleman.

One of the biggest elements moving forward needs to start with our youth.

"I believe, the embedded problem, racism, the embedded problem of discrimination is a learned behavior," said Coleman.

Coleman and the local chapter are preparing to revitalize a youth program to have the necessary conversations and ensure they understand the reality of our world.