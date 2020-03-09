Local animal rescue helps Louisiana residents and their pets impacted by Hurricane Laura

Furever United Rescue has been in Louisiana handing out pet supplies to those impacted by Hurricane Laura.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A local animal rescue is doing its part to help families and their pets who live in one hurricane ravaged area of Louisiana.

Furever United Rescue is currently in Cameron, Louisiana, which is a rural area south of Lake Charles hit hard by Hurricane Laura.



Animal rescuer Elizabeth Lilly said there is a great need. Volunteers from the Coastal Bend have been handing out supplies for the last couple of days.



Lilly said what people need the most right now is pet food for dogs, cats, even horses and birds. Water, cleaning supplies and tarps are also needed.

“It was overwhelming," Lilly said. "This van was loaded and it's going so fast we're almost out of cat food. We are trying to portion it off and we told them we would be back on Friday. We have people who are crying when we give them food."