CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Robert "Bobby" Garza passed away on November 7, 2019, at the age of 88.

Bobby Garza was a great boxer, competing against some of the best in the sport.

Garza's greatest joy and accomplishment was as a boxing coach with amateur boxer contenders including Jesse Benavides.

Many major boxing promoters reached out to Garza for advice when looking for boxers with potential for greatness.

Bobby generously gave his time and resources to all boxing students regardless of their skill level. He coached for 30 years at the Boys and Girls Club of Corpus Christi and was inducted to the Corpus Christi Boxing Hall of Fame.

Garza was an athlete, and he shared the love of the sports with his children coaching them track, baseball, and boxing.

