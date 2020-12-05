CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 3News continues to honor essential workers in a variety of ways. We focused on a local business that's gone above and beyond during this pandemic emergency - Corpus Christi Produce.

John Powell, the president of Corpus Christi Produce and his brother, Melvin changed the format of the business when the stay at home ordinances started.

The business went from strictly providing restaurants and other companies with fresh produce to also expanding to home delivery.

The company says the response has been overwhelming.

