CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We've seen stories about meat plants shutting down and milk producers giving their milk away since they have no buyers because of shutdowns.

Dr. Ruth Chatelain-Jardon is a member of the College of Business Administration at Texas A&M University Kingsville. According to her and her team's research, the nation and South Texas food supply chains could be interrupted, but not broken. She says the food supply chain has been in existence since the start of this country.

“This supply chain, this industry in our country is very mature," Dr. Chatelain-Jardon said. "It's very flexible. It has learned for such a long time. It will be able to find an alternative to still provide the goods."

Supplies may be delayed, but not stopped once retailers pick other suppliers to pick up the slack. Dr. Chatelain-Jardon says any interruptions should quickly end once the economy regains it's strength.

