Local church helps support foster kids with birthday gifts year-round

Volunteers at Parkway Presbyterian Church continue an 18-year tradition with family and protective services.

The month of April is child abuse prevention month. The most recent reports reveal 465 children were in foster care this past February in Nueces County. As a way to help these kids, volunteers at Parkway Presbyterian Church continue an 18-year tradition providing birthday gifts year-round.

"We get a list a month out and our members take names and provide gifts for those children that might not have as many gifts," said Lessie Hoffman, a volunteer with the church.

Hoffman was apart of the first group who began delivering gifts for kids. She said she will continue to be apart of the service until she physically can't.

"It's amazing when my field staff come and talk to me and let me know that they went and took the gifts out to the kids for their visits. They tell me how excited the kids were, they just ripped the gifts open," said Bria Brown, a conservatorship supervisor at the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services in Corpus Christi.

For April, 33 kids ranging from newborn to teenagers will receive a birthday gift. Although it's a monthly tradition, this month is particularly important to organizers because it's awareness month for child abuse.

"November of last year we've received just over 38,000 calls to our statewide intake line. Those were calls where people picked up the phone on behalf of a child to say, 'We think there's something wrong, you guys need to get out and check on this child,'" said John Lennon, with DFPS.

Lennon said as the number fluctuates daily with kids being released and others being processed, community response such as the gift-giving is and important reminder for the kids.