CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As everyone continues to navigate the current coronavirus pandemic, one local, home-grown company has found a way to tackle the spread, and help local businesses, churches and homes do the same.

The solution? Using a product that is a hydrogen peroxide high grade two-part system to neutralize and destroy coronavirus germs and any traces of the virus, bacteria or mold in a facility.

Coastal LLC is offering the coronavirus-disinfecting service to businesses, churches, or residents in need. Additionally, they are also able to provide the service to public schools who can acquire grants through FEMA to have the service performed.

"We really had two objectives through this entire process: one, was what can we do to help the community in moving forward and getting through this pandemic that we're dealing with? And the second objective is that we're looking at ways to keep our guys employed," said Kenneth Rosas, director of Business Development for Coastal LLC. "So, we put our heads together, brainstormed, what can we do, and that kind of lead us down this path of helping the community and our employees by disinfecting and trying to neutralize this coronavirus."

"What we learned during the process is that a virus is dead essentially, so what it takes, it takes a seed. It’s like a seed, it takes water and then it sprouts and then it grows. So, what we were able to do with this chemical is go in and stop that process, destroy that seed from ever being able to grow and essentially being able to destroy it and neutralize it so that it won’t ever be able to produce," explained Jillian Williams, an intern for Coastal LLC. "This is huge, and so knowing that we have found a chemical that is able to destroy and neutralize this virus that we have going on is I think exciting for us, and exciting for us to be able to get out to the community."

Rosas explained that it was about three weeks ago when everyone within the company came together to try and find a solution and a way to disinfect areas in a highly efficient way.

One week later, several calls were made to multiple chemical companies. The following week was spent training employees on how to use the chemical, and by April 1, services began across the Coastal Bend.

A fogging machine is used to disperse the chemical. The main base is hydrogen peroxide, used at a higher grade two-part system. Company officials explained that the product is both produce and pet-friendly, and registered by the EPA and is CDC approved.

How it works:

"You have a Part A and a Part B. Once you mix them you have an 8-hour life cycle with it. After eight hours with it, this chemical is basically water," explained Rosas. "When you mix it you have eight hours to use this. Once it sits there for 30 minutes you’re pretty much safe with every single bacteria, virus/ mold that you have in the facility. After that, another six hours, you’re good to go as a household, back in or as a residential offices, employees, whichever the case may be, and after eight hours, 100% gone.”

How it is applied:

The team will come to the facility, or home, to apply the service with ULV foggers, while also wiping down door frames, handles or any surfaces that are a concern.

Rosas and Williams explained that while at this time they have enough, that the shortage of PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) has also impacted them. Those who conduct the service are in need of protective suits, masks and goggles.

Williams said that the PPE isn't needed because the chemical itself is harmful, rather to protect their workers as they go into environments where they could potentially be exposed to the virus, and vice versa.

"With the fogging, once they're stepping out, your facility is 100% decontaminated, so essentially, like you're going into the cleanest place you can go into," Williams said. "Something we like to remind people, is that once you go in, we don’t know what you’re bringing in, but the perk of us being local here in Corpus - and we have guys all over the state now - is that we can keep reapplying this for you. So, it’s not a one-and-done, we want to make sure we keep you safe, and that we keep your facility safe so you can keep employees working and keep your company running."

For the company, they say being able to provide this service locally is critical, but that their team is also willing to travel if needed to provide it as well. The company has already helped a local church disinfect the inside of their building, and share they are looking forward to doing more.

As for pricing, Rosas and Williams explained it depends on the space and being able to assess the size of the facility. They encourage those interested to reach out to them to discuss the price and type of space you'd like disinfected.

To learn more abut the company, click here.

Have questions for Coastal LLC about their services?

Call 361-452-1848 or email:

krosas@coastaldockservice.com