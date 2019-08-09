CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi couple celebrated 70 years of marriage this weekend.

Alice and Frank Lazarte both born and raised in Corpus Christi got married back on September 8th, 1949.

They have four children, nine grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren.

They said marriage is not, in the beginning, adding you have to give as much as you receive.

Alice said, "It's been good communication and respect... and a drink at the end of the day. I always tell everyone when he does what I say we get along great that's all the time."

The couple also happens to be the grandparents of Chris Thomasson's wife, Krystal.

From all of us here congrats to Frank and Alice.

