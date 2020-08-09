Local DJ helps uplift nursing home residents

The Refugio Mission Ridge Nursing and Rehab Facility reached out to Isaac Jaramillo, a DJ in the area, to visit and play a few tunes for their patients.

REFUGIO COUNTY, Texas — Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, there's been visitation rules at many nursing homes across the state. Unfortunately, it has caused patients to be isolated.

Jaramillo said he knows they haven't been able to see visitors, besides through a window, so when he got the call, it was an immediate yes.



"This was something that I’ll always remember, like I said it really touched me and it was just very heartwarming to do,” said Jaramillo.