CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With the pandemic forcing students to learn from home, area doctors have seen an increase in kids seeking treatment for anxiety.

"Anxiety from being out of routine, not being able to go back to school, they probably see their parents being anxious and that probably projects it," Doctor William Fader said. "They are way off schedule at home most of them are probably going to sleep a lot later."

The Corpus Christi pediatrician said it's normal for people to feel stressed or worried in uncertain times but there's ways to cope. One of them is exercise.

"It gets their blood flowing and actually increases some of the hormones and neurotransmitters in their brain that kind of help with tensions and anxiety," Doctor Fader said.

He recommends taking vitamins like D and C to help boost the immune system.

"A low dose of melatonin both helps them in their sleep cycle at night and it also has an influence on the immune system," Doctor Fader said.

And fresh air. "The other advantage for us here in Corpus is we have plenty of sunshine. The UV rays and all of that kind of helps," Fader said.

He said anti-anxiety medication is always a last resort but, before parent's try and get their child prescribed, consider counseling.

"All of our school couselors are still available to our students," Kandice Fricke said.

The CCISD coordinator for guidance and couseling said school couselors can be reached virtually or through the phone.

"We've sent out information to parents about trying to create that home routines, trying to meet the mental health needs of students becasue this is different for everyone," Fricke said. "We've never experienced a pandemic in most of our lifetimes."

She said they are also posting daily social and emotional learning tips.

"Monday mindfulness, Wellness Wednesdays, Fun Fridays," Fricke said. "It's important to keep a structured schedule for the children during the week to get their academics done but it's also very imporatant for people to take a break and engage in self care."