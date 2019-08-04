CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The man suspected of shooting a Texas state trooper in Hidalgo County Saturday night is in custody and faces several charges.

Officials say DPS Trooper, Moises Sanchez, was responding to a traffic accident when a driver got out of his car and ran away.

Sanchez chased the man identified as Victor Godinez who then shot him in the head. Sanchez underwent surgery and remains in the hospital in stable but critical condition.

Sgt. Nathan Brandley, said this incident is a stark reminder of just how dangerous the job of a law enforcement officer can be. "Everyday you put on the uniform, we take an oath to serve and protect the life and property of the residents here in Texas, and that's what we do every day. Unfortunately, we know that with that territory comes the side of the job that can be very dangerous," Brandley explained.

Godinez faces three counts of attempted capital murder of a peace officer and remains in jail on a 3-million dollar bond.