Local events for Pride Month have a positive impact on those in the LGBTQ+ community

The Coastal Bend Pride Center and Mosaic Project of South Texas teamed up to provide an eventful month for the LGBTQ+ community and allies.

Recent measures introduced into state legislative's have caused most among the LGBTQ+ community to worry. That is why organizers say upcoming pride events are so important in their fight for equal rights.

"We both got to attend our very first Pride Parade. I gave out lots of mom hugs, which was really special to me. I had one girl in particular, come over and hug me and say my mom would never do this," said Kristie Hayward, a mother and ally.

Hayward said reasons like that are why it's important to support and celebrate the month of June whether someone identifies as LGBTQ or not.

"This is my first Pride Month being out as pansexual, so just see everything that everybody does for it makes me feel extremely proud to be part of this community," said Avery Hayward, daughter of Kristie Hayward.

Avery Hayward said local events like the youth prom are like a dream come true.

"A Netflix movie on a Broadway show came out and I'm a huge fan of like Broadway and stuff called, it's called the prom. It was an amazing movie and it was LGBTQ based about a girl who wanted to take her girlfriend to the prom. They didn't allow it and ended up canceling it instead and at the end of the movie they have an inclusive prom," said Avery Hayward.

She always hoped she would be able to attend something similar. With the help of local organizations like the Coastal Bend Pride Center, she will finally be able to live out that dream.

"Whether they're part of the LGBTQ community and identify as that, or they're a friend or an ally, whenever they see somebody who is being treated without respect they will be there to be a support," said Barton Bailey, the director of the center.

He said along with the Mosaic Project of South Texas, they are hosting the prom and several other events throughout June to remind the LGBTQ+ community that they are accepted and welcomed just as they are.

"This is the time to stand up, this is a time to be counted. We, these individuals, all of us deserve to live our true selves," said Tom Tagliabue, the president of the Mosaic Project of South Texas.