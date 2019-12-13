CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A local family is in need of help raising money for their loved one, Antonio Garcia, Sr.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a fatal rollover crash took place on F.M. 2099 south of F.M. 490 in Willacy County, November 30, just before 7 p.m.

Antonio Garcia, Sr., the driver, was pronounced dead at the scene of the wreck.

Now, Garcia's family has asked the community to join them in raising money for funeral expenses.

The Garcia family is having a benefit for "Tony" Garcia, Sr. at the Dawg House located at 4664 Kostoryz Rd from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The family will be selling cheeseburgers, chops, and a drink for only $7.

Dealing with the death of a loved one can be difficult, especially when financial worries add stress.

