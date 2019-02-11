CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One local family is asking for the community's help to raise funeral expenses for their loved one.

On October 27, the Carnley family suddenly lost their mother, 57-year-old Irma Carnley, after she fell from her bed that was inside her home.

Irma, who was bedridden at the time due to water building up in her lungs, lost her balance and fell to the floor hitting her head.

The Carnley family did not have enough money for funeral services because their mother's death was unexpected.

The Carnley family is reaching out to the public to be able to raise enough money just to cremate their mother and have a viewing for her.

The benefit will be held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m tomorrow, November 3, in the Ray High School parking lot near the All Saints Church located on Staples Street.

The family says they will have enchiladas, rice, beans, and a drink available for purchase until they raise enough money for their loved one, Irma Carnley.

The Carnley family has also set up a GoFundMe page if you are unable to attend the benefit.

