CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Although summer hasn't officially arrived, we've certainly had summer-like weather here in the Coastal Bend.

While it's nice to see the sun shining, the dry weather has been hurting our farming industry. 3News spoke to a local farmer about the challenges farmers and ranchers in the Coastal Bend are facing right now.

“For the whole season we're considerably dry,” local farmer and Board Member with the Texas Bureau, Scott Frazier said.

Frazier says he’s concerned. Normal rainfall totals at this time of year should be around eight inches, but so far we've only had about three. That shortfall has had a big impact on crops.



“Most of the cotton in the county is trying to hold on," Frazier added.

"It's got a tap root, so it tries to reach in and find that moisture. If we get a couple of decent rains over the next couple of weeks, we'll still be okay on cotton yields.”

Grain Sorghum and corn have been hit hard; combine this with depressed market values for crops and decreased demand due to various shutdowns because of the pandemic.

“So, if you stack those things together it gets pretty tough,” Frazier said.

There might be some relief soon. 3News Chief Meteorologist Bill Vessey says.

“The one good thing is we're starting to get into our rainy months now and May, June, July we get into summertime and peak in September, October,” Vessey said.

Maybe with some tropical weather in the next few weeks and months farmers can see some relief out in their fields.

