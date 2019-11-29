While many residents are at home Thursday because of Thanksgiving, local first responders do not have the time off.

Firefighters from “B” Shift at Annaville Fire Department along with other area first responders are spending their Thanksgiving holiday on the job working to keep residents safe.

While Thanksgiving is typically known as a busy day for firefighters due to cooking accidents, they said their most significant numbers of calls might surprise residents.

"Many calls we're seeing so far today, and it started yesterday, are car wrecks between the wet grounds and many people on the road. Its just gonna make it that much worse so hopefully everybody drives safe gets home carefully and enjoys there family," said officials.

Firefighters want residents to stay safe on the road. Corpus Christi police officers will also be watching out for drunk drivers they tell 3News.

