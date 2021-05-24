Local fishing guides see more bookings throughout the pandemic

According to a recent report, bookings increased by nearly 50 percent for local fishing charters.

While many businesses experienced a loss in foot traffic over the last year, fortunately fishing charters saw more people hooking the bait.

"You couldn't even buy hooks at the store. The boats are so hard to get the prices are out of this world," said Joey Farah, a local fishing guide captain.

During a time when social distancing is encouraged, Farah said being on a boat, out in the water is the perfect place to be. According to a report done by Fishing Booker, local charters saw a nearly 50 percent increase in bookings.

Even though more people waiting at the docks meant steady business, Farah said it also put more pressure on local guides.

"What we didn't plan on was the huge landslide of people that came last June, July. It was a Fourth of July weekend on the coast, every day of the week," said Farah.

He added this became even more heightened since the winter freeze occurred.

"It's quite a, quite a pandemic in itself. We've got 50 to 75 percent more fishermen, but we also have 50 to 75 percent less fish because of the winter fish kill," said Farah.

He emphasized to visitors and those wanting to book a trip, to remember that the charters are all about the experience, not always how many fish take the bait.