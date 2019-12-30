CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The same day two security guards shot down a gunman at a North Texas church a group of people in Corpus Christi sat down to educate themselves about recent gun laws on Sunday.

There are ten new bills that passed in the State Capitol this year regarding handguns and they took effect at the beginning of September.

Now CHL South Texas owner Mark Johnson is laying out what those laws are; House Bill 1177, where during a natural disaster carrying a handgun is allowed in a place that is operating as an emergency shelter, and House Bill 302 which prohibits landlords from restricting tenants from having firearms and Senate Bill 535 regarding handguns in churches.

“For example, it used to be illegal to carry a gun into a church or place of worship as they call it,” Johnson said. “The law has now been stricken because unfortunately people going in and shooting in churches so now they've eliminated the law completed unless restricted by signage.”

Johnson said if you do chose to carry a gun he suggests taking a course to educate yourself on all the laws, just like if you were to get your driver’s license.

To find a full list of all the updated legislation involving handguns head here.