Local health authorities can't close schools amid the coronavirus pandemic

TEXAS, USA — In a letter sent from the Attorney General's office today, Kim Paxton states "nothing in the law gives health authorities the power to indiscriminately close schools -- public or private -- as these local orders claim to do."

Paxton said this also applies to sweeping orders to delay in-person instruction for the sole purpose of preventing future coronavirus infections.

In the letter, Paxton noted several local health authorities have issued orders purporting to delay in-person instruction at public and private schools for the upcoming school year.

Similar orders have been issued here in nearly all Coastal Bend counties, including Nueces.

It is important to note that this is not a legal mandate or order from the state Attorney General's office at this time. As of right now, no Coastal Bend schools have decided to change their back to school plans based on this letter.

"They've had for a month now to enforce the mask order and I have yet to see a location anywhere in the entire state of Texas that's actually stepped up and enforced the statewide mask order," Governor Greg Abbott said.

The governor was in the Coastal Bend today, taking a tour to see parts of the area damaged by Hurricane Hanna. He spoke about how several Texas counties, including here in Nueces, have not enforced the mask order.

As we've reported in the past, law enforcement said they will not be enforcing the mask order because the governor's order specifically prohibits law enforcement from detaining, arresting or confinement of a person who violates the executive mask order.

