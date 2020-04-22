CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A local law firm is trying to do what they can to help people stay safe from COVID-19.

The team at Herrman & Herrman got up bright and early and began handing out masks to anyone that wanted them. They set up a drive through pick up in the parking lot of Brewster street icehouse in downtown and gave out 64-hundred masks.

"The only way we can protect each other is to not give each other the virus and flatten the curve and just keep from spreading it. so, I think this is extremely important you know hold down the cases here in the coastal bend and corpus" Said managing partner Gregory Herrman.

Last week the group gave out 16-hundred masks outside their law firm.

Gregory Herrman' says they have ordered 50-thousand more and plan to give them away some time after the first week of May.