Local law firm Herrman & Herrman will be giving away free masks to residents

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In response to Governor Abbott’s statewide mask order local law firm Herrman & Herrman will be giving away 10,000 masks to residents in Corpus Christi.
To pick up a free mask residents can stop by the law firm located at 1201 Third Street Monday through Friday between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.
The law firm will begin giving away free masks next week.
“The Corpus Christi community has been very good to us and we are hoping to give back by helping our citizens and neighbors stay safe and save lives during this very difficult time.” Said Managing Partner Greg Herrman.