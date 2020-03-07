Local law firm Herrman & Herrman will be giving away free masks to residents

In response to Governor Abbott’s statewide mask order local law firm Herrman & Herrman will be giving away 10,000 masks to residents in Corpus Christi.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In response to Governor Abbott’s statewide mask order local law firm Herrman & Herrman will be giving away 10,000 masks to residents in Corpus Christi.

To pick up a free mask residents can stop by the law firm located at 1201 Third Street Monday through Friday between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

The law firm will begin giving away free masks next week.